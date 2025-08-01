Summer heat wave has hospitals, emergency rooms, paramedics seeing 'uptick' in patients

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The intense heat across the state prompted another round of advisories across South Florida and the Treasure Coast on Friday.

This weather is keeping first responders and doctors on high alert.

WATCH BELOW: Hospitals see 'uptick' in patients amid summer heat wave

Hospitals see 'uptick' in patients amid summer heat wave

A fleet of ambulances from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is always on standby for any emergency.

During the middle of the summer, they are ready to respond to help anyone experiencing heat-related illnesses.



According to the Palm Beach Health Network, in the past five days, 11 people have been admitted to hospitals with heat-related diagnoses.

However, that figure may be a fraction of the people who have been affected by the heat in that short period of time.

The network told WPTV that 72 patients complained of dizziness, 54 with nausea or vomiting and 92 with general weakness. Many of these cases are likely triggered by the heat.

Weather News How residents are seeking relief from 'horrible' heat Romelo Styles



"We're seeing an uptick because of conditions," Dr. Cory Harow, an emergency room physician at West Boca Medical Center. "(Victims) start with heat cramps, and graduate to heat exhaustion, and when they pass that, toward heat stroke. We've seen a number of those cases where patients are so nauseous that they can't drink fluids, and that's just cruelly ironic."



Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Tom Reyes stated that many individuals who become overwhelmed by the heat are outdoor laborers, as well as young and elderly people who often lack adequate air conditioning.



"Where it gets to be life-threatening is where it is heat stroke," Reyes said. "We'll put ice packs on your neck, under your armpits, over your groin, so that way it helps to actively cool you down much quicker, so heat stroke is a legitimate medical emergency."



In addition to the usual steps to take in this hot weather, paramedics say to hydrate the day before you plan to be outside.

Below is where to cool off at Palm Beach County parks: