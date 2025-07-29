St. Lucie County residents seek relief from 'horrible' summer heat

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Dangerous heat is gripping the Treasure Coast, prompting another round of heat advisories.

The heat index is consistently reaching the triple digits, making outdoor conditions not just uncomfortable but potentially dangerous.

WATCH BELOW: Residents work to beat 'horrible' summer heat

On St. Lucie County streets, parks, and pools the struggle to stay cool is real.

The summer sun is unforgiving. For many families, there's only so much you can do to escape it.

"It's tough today. Yesterday was rough. Today's rough," Jessica Saker, a mother and St. Lucie County resident.

Saker is switching up her kids' routines, trying everything from splash pads to beach trips, just to give their kids a break from the heat.

"Just taking them to different waterparks, making sure they have water and stuff. I have a whole cool pack over here for them," Saker said.

Still, it's not enough to stay outdoors for long. Some parents said even staying home isn't a sure thing.

"We're keeping our blinds closed a lot more tightly to help keep it cooler in the house as often as we can," Saker said.

Others, like Mike Shoemaker, have lived in Florida their whole lives say this summer hits different.

"It's been horrible, but it's nothing I'm not used to," Shoemaker said. "This summer feels hotter than the last one."

Then there are those who embrace the heat but only with a game plan.

"I just love it," St. Lucie County resident Joe Gramata said. "After walking around the lake twice, I drink a Gatorade."

But for some, the heat has been a wake-up call, especially if their air conditioning isn’t working.

"With the hot temperatures, we've been having a lot of people call to have us evaluate their air conditioners," Kyle Stanley, a field supervisor for Miller's Central Air, said. "And especially in the summer, when it's really hot a lot of folks don’t know, like ceiling fans? Try to have them turn counterclockwise to push cold air down into your rooms."

There are no formal cooling stations set up on the Treasure Coast, but first responders urge everyone to take the heat seriously by staying hydrated, limiting your time outdoors and looking out for signs of heat-related illnesses.

A heat advisory is once again in effect once Wednesday for the entire Treasure Coast