Storms flood roads, knock out street lights in Martin County

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Strong storms rocked the Treasure Coast Sunday night into Monday.

In Martin County, several street lights were out and roads were flooded, leaving some residents stranded.

At a Publix in Jensen Beach, some cars were stuck due to the high waters. But by early Monday morning, the water had started to recede.

Some residents said this storm was one of the worst they've seen recently.

"It's crazy. I came here to buy some stuff and I got stuck with my car," a shopper at Publix said.

"They came in each direction, so I had to get home. And the lightning was brutal," another resident said.

WPTV is checking with local law enforcement to see if any roads remain closed or if any street lights are still out.