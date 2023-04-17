Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Storms flood roads, knock out street lights in Martin County

Strong storms rocked the Treasure Coast Sunday night into Monday. In Martin County, several street lights were out and roads were flooded, leaving some residents stranded.
Streets are flooded in Jensen Beach on April 16, 2023.jpg
Posted at 6:10 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 06:10:26-04

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Strong storms rocked the Treasure Coast Sunday night into Monday.

In Martin County, several street lights were out and roads were flooded, leaving some residents stranded.

At a Publix in Jensen Beach, some cars were stuck due to the high waters. But by early Monday morning, the water had started to recede.

Some residents said this storm was one of the worst they've seen recently.

"It's crazy. I came here to buy some stuff and I got stuck with my car," a shopper at Publix said.

"They came in each direction, so I had to get home. And the lightning was brutal," another resident said.

WPTV is checking with local law enforcement to see if any roads remain closed or if any street lights are still out.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Wave streak comes to an end

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019