St. Lucie County thunderstorm produces dime-sized hail

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Strong storms are in the forecast for this afternoon and evening, but some areas of the Treasure Coast have already experienced interesting weather on Tuesday.

A morning thunderstorm produced pea-to-dime-sized hail in St. Lucie Village, located near the intersection of N 25th Street and U.S. Highway 1 near Fort Pierce.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Afternoon of Tuesday, March 25, 2025



A resident, who did not want to be named, shared photos of the hail with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne.

The NWS said some of the hail might have been the size of nickels.

The photos showed that the intense hail covered the ground in some areas.

The greatest risk of strong storms will be from about 5-9 p.m.

Areas could see gusty winds of 45-55 mph, hail, locally heavy rain leading to flooding and even a brief tornado.