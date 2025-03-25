Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

St. Lucie County thunderstorm produces dime-sized hail

Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening
Hail in St. Lucie Village on March 25, 2025.
Viewer photo
Hail in St. Lucie Village on March 25, 2025.
Hail in St. Lucie Village on March 25, 2025.
Posted

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Strong storms are in the forecast for this afternoon and evening, but some areas of the Treasure Coast have already experienced interesting weather on Tuesday.

A morning thunderstorm produced pea-to-dime-sized hail in St. Lucie Village, located near the intersection of N 25th Street and U.S. Highway 1 near Fort Pierce.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Afternoon of Tuesday, March 25, 2025


MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A resident, who did not want to be named, shared photos of the hail with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne.

The NWS said some of the hail might have been the size of nickels.

The photos showed that the intense hail covered the ground in some areas.

The greatest risk of strong storms will be from about 5-9 p.m.

Areas could see gusty winds of 45-55 mph, hail, locally heavy rain leading to flooding and even a brief tornado.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Spring begins with swell!

James Wieland