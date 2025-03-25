Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

Strong storms possible this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has put us in a Level 1 marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon.

Tuesday will be warm, with highs in the low-mid 80s.

We will start off with some peeks of sun, but then some showers and storms will fire up in the mid-afternoon through the evening hours producing much needed rains for the area.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Some of the storms could be strong to severe, with a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. Main impacts will be strong gusty winds, isolated large hail, and heavy rainfall that could lead to some flash flooding.

Timing will be late afternoon with the peak around the dinner time hours, 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday may start off with some patchy fog, then partly sunny in the morning with a few showers or even a thunderstorm possible before a cold front pushes south in the afternoon and clears us out for the evening. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday night will be pleasant with dropping temps and humidity. lows 60-65.

Thursday and Friday look very nice with seasonable highs near 80, low humidity and a nice breeze blowing.

An early look at the weekend is showing partly sunny skies, Breezy onshore winds producing a high rip current threat at the beaches. Highs in the low 80s. Rain chances increase Sunday and Monday.