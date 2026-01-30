South Florida braces for arctic blast as venues close due to extreme weather

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — South Florida is preparing for some of the coldest and windiest conditions the area has seen in years, prompting closures and safety precautions across the region.

Closures

The Gardens GreenMarket said it has canceled its event on Sunday, Feb. 1 event due to forecasted weather conditions and safety concerns.

Palm Beach Gardens Aquatic Complex will be closed on Sunday as officials prioritize public safety.

Safety Measures

South Florida Fair is implementing enhanced safety protocols, with rides being constantly monitored during high wind warnings. Elevated attractions like the Sky Ride and Thunderbird Swing Ride will be the first to shut down when conditions deteriorate. Fair officials said individual calls on each ride are made depending on wind speed, direction and cross winds. Other fair events that could face disruptions include high wire acts and outdoor stage performances. Fair officials said the sheriff's office maintains communication with fair organizers about threatening weather conditions. Fair crews are working around the clock to secure all tents, umbrellas and other items that could be affected by strong winds as part of the fair's comprehensive emergency plan.

Additional closures will be added here as they are announced.