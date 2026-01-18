Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Snow in the Sunshine State? Panhandle wakes to early-morning flurries

Light to moderate snow fell across parts of the western Florida Panhandle in the early hours of Sunday, with flakes beginning around 4 a.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Mobile, Alabama, confirmed in a 6:00 a.m. update.

The NWS Mobile update said snow continued to push across western Panhandle counties, with the accumulation being generally light and confined mainly to grassy areas and elevated surfaces.

This snowfall comes nearly a year to the day of Florida's historical 2025 snowfall, when a once-in-a-lifetime winter storm swept across the southeast. It was the first time in history that blizzard warnings were in effect along parts of the Gulf Coast from Texas into Louisiana. Snow accumulation totals ranged from 3-6 inches across the Panhandle of Florida and into the Carolinas.

That storm brought record-breaking snow for much of the Panhandle of Florida. The last record-setting snowstorm was Feb. 13, 1899. Tallahassee recorded 2.8 inches of snow during "The Great Blizzard."

Reports from the National Weather Service offices during the 2025 storm included: 10.5 inches in Lafayette, Louisiana; 8.8 inches in Milton, Florida; 8 inches in Bellview, Florida; 7.5 inches in Pensacola Beach, Florida; and totals as low as 3.3 inches in Miramar Beach, Florida.

