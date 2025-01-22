Florida's Panhandle sees record-breaking snowfall

Some are waking up with close to a foot of snow in the South!

Reports from the National Weather Service offices: 10.5 inches in Layfayette, La.; 8.8 inches in Milton, Fla.; 8 inches in Bellview, Fla.; 7.5 inches in Pensacola Beach, Fla.; and totals as low as 3.3 inches in Miramar Beach, Fla.

WINTER WONDERLAND: Snow covers Tallahassee

Drone video of snow in Tallahassee

In Florida, the Panhandle experienced record-breaking snow, with Milton recording 8.8 inches, surpassing the previous state record of 4 inches set in 1954.

The storm has led to over 5,200 flight cancellations and numerous road closures across the affected regions, including I-10.

Residents are encourage to remain indoors and off the roadways to stay safe and allow for authorities to do their jobs by slowly clearing main roads.

The question is now what is next?

Arctic air continues to linger across the east and southeast. Over the next few days temperatures will warm above freezing into the 40s and some 50s. Overnight lows will return to the 20s and 30s, which will allow for refreezing. Black ice issues will be a concern on the roadways over the next several days.

WPTV First Alert Forecast

Temperatures look to finally cooperate and warm up decently over the weekend to allow for some real clean up to occur!

Conditions will gradually improve, but it is best to remain safe and patient.