Should I drip my faucet? Your cold-weather questions answered as Florida faces rare freeze

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Floridians are scrambling to prepare for what meteorologists are calling the coldest temperatures the state has seen in 16 years, with freezing conditions expected to grip the region through Monday morning.

Many residents, some experiencing such extreme cold for the first time, are turning to social media for guidance on how to protect their homes, vehicles and families during the unprecedented cold snap.

"I'm Nanook of the North," said Jane Hodes of Delray Beach, bundling up in layers of down clothing. "We are going to have a freeze here, possibly. Let's see what happens."

WATCH BELOW: Your cold-weather questions answered

Heating systems working overtime

Abel Polo, owner of Comfortly Air Conditioning, has been fielding calls all week from customers unfamiliar with operating their heating systems.

"We are getting many calls from customers, because, you know, we don't use the heat a lot," Polo said.

His advice: Start heating homes gradually rather than waiting for the cold to arrive.

"Put (your thermostat) today around 75 to 78 degrees and then gradually it's going to heat up the house," Polo said.

He also warned residents not to panic if they notice a faint burning smell when first turning on their heat.

"It's pretty much the dust from the heating elements burning, but it should go away after 20 minutes," Polo said. "Now, if they smell something like burn plastic or burn wired or something, they should turn it off, because after 20 minutes, the smell should go away. If it's an hour, two hours and it still smells like that, they should turn it off and contact a local expert."

Protecting pipes and plumbing

One of the most common questions flooding social media involves preventing frozen pipes. Local plumbers say this shouldn't be a major concern for most Florida homes, recommending residents simply run hot water periodically and check outdoor fixtures to ensure water is flowing properly.

Vehicle preparation essential

Auto mechanics are urging drivers to prepare their vehicles before temperatures plummet. Todd Bender with Angel Mechanics says car batteries are particularly vulnerable to cold weather.

"You go out in the morning and you find that it doesn't have enough juice to crank your engine over, and you will be stranded somewhere," Bender said.

He recommends having batteries tested before the cold arrives and checking tire pressure, as tires can deflate in frigid conditions.

"You want to adjust your tire pressures and have them at the right psi before the cold temperature comes," Bender said. "Definitely before the cold temperatures, you should get that checked out."

Pet safety concerns

Animal shelters are also issuing warnings about pet safety during the freeze. Officials recommend bringing pets indoors when possible, or at minimum providing extra blankets and heat lamps for animals that must remain outside.

The extreme cold is expected to persist through Monday morning, making preparation crucial for residents across the state.

WEATHER ALERTS FOR TREASURE COAST & OKEECHOBEE COUNTY



Extreme Cold Warning and Freeze Warning from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday

and from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday Wind Advisory from 3 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m Sunday

WEATHER ALERTS FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY

Extreme Cold Warning and Freeze Warning in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday

in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday Wind Advisory from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.