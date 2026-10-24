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Severe storm drops ping-pong ball-sized hail across South Florida

A severe thunderstorm brought ping pong to golf ball size hail and heavy rain to South Florida,
Severe storm drops ping pong ball size hail across South Florida
lake park hail.jpg
Posted

A severe thunderstorm Friday evening produced ping-pong- to golf-ball-sized hail in South Florida.

We received several reports of the large hailstones in Riviera Beach, Lake Park, and North Palm Beach. Videos sent to our newsroom show hail being hurled into pools and ricocheting off driveways.

WATCH: Severe storm drops ping-pong ball-sized hail across South Florida

Severe storm drops ping pong ball size hail across South Florida

The storms also produced around 4 inches of rain in the West Palm Beach area.

More heavy rainfall is in our forecast this weekend.

FORECAST: Coastal flooding and gusty winds expected this weekend

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