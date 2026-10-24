FORECAST: Coastal flooding and gusty winds expected this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday's weather looks nice, but conditions are expected to worsen by Sunday with the potential of heavy rainfall along the coast and gusty winds.

Saturday will be partly sunny with only the chance for a few passing showers. Highs will be in the lower 80s. The winds will pick up later in the day with gusts u to 20-25 MPH at times. A Wind Advisory will go into effect overnight for the Treasure Coast.

There are also numerous watches, warnings and advisories for the water this weekend.

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We have King tides this weekend due to a full moon. Moderate coastal flooding is anticipated with each high tide cycle, with major flooding possible by late weekend into early next week.

Heavy rain and isolated flash flooding are possible across the East Coast metros Sunday through Monday.

Strong winds are also in the forecast, with gusts over 35 mph possible Sunday through Monday.

Dangerous marine and beach conditions are expected to persist through early next week. A High Surf Advisory has been issued for large breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet expected in the surf along with a high rip current risk. Entering the water is strongly discouraged at this time.

A Flood Watch for the Palm Beaches and a Flood Warning goes into effect for the Treasure Coast overnight. Low lying property and roads may be flooded. Coastal roads may be closed. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

Have a good and safe weekend!

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV meteorologist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.