Rainfall totals could range from 3-6 inches through Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida and the Treasure Coast are expected to receive so much-needed rain this week that at times could be heavy.

Rainfall totals range from 3-6 inches through Friday with more rain expected over the weekend too.

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said the ground is dry and should be able to handle most of this additional rain.

The issue will be areas that pick up 2-4 inches in a short amount of time from stalled thunderstorms for a few hours.

This rain is from a weather system moving from the Caribbean and into the Gulf. It is not forecast to strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm at this time.