Tracking drought busting rainfall

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — More rain expected this afternoon with hot temperatures.

Afternoon highs will once again warm up to the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies to kick off your workweek. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast after 1 PM today.

It will not be a washout, so take advantage of the dry periods while we have them because we are in for a rainy week.

Keep the rain gear on standby because we are talking about heavy rainfall! Rainfall totals impressively range from 3-6" through Friday. More rain is expected over the weekend too.

Temperatures will give us a break from the 90s. Highs from Tuesday into Saturday will stay in the middle 80s and sticky.

There is an vast amount of tropical moisture that is lifting north towards our area. This moisture will lead to intense heavy rainfall throughout the week.

Flooding will be our greatest concern. In addition to flood threat, in the midst of a thunderstorm, damaging winds and small hail can't be ruled out.