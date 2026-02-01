PHOTOS: South Florida wakes up to icicles as Arctic blast brings record-breaking cold

South Florida residents woke up to a sight more common in the Midwest than the tropics this morning: frozen bird baths. The Arctic blast gripping the state has dropped temperatures so low that wildlife watering spots have turned solid.

From Wellington to West Palm Beach, weather spotters have been sharing incredible images of ice-covered bird baths as proof that this cold isn't just uncomfortable for humans — the birds seem just as surprised.

One standout comes from John in Wellington, who sent in a video of his bird bath shimmering with a sheet of ice under the early morning sun. It's not the kind of "refreshing dip" local wildlife is used to.

Another viewer captured cool video of the frigid cold air over the warm ocean water creating the "smoke on the water" effect this morning in Jupiter. The phenomenon is similar to the steam coming off your hot coffee in the morning.

First Alert Weather Spotter Brian sent in a photo of icicles on branches of a tree in Palm City, adding to the collection of rare winter scenes across the region.

Impact on citrus groves

The cold snap is particularly concerning for South Florida's citrus industry. Dorothy-Faye Bedgood shared a heartfelt message about the impact on local growers, writing on social media that while the winter weather "can paint a beautiful picture, this one really hurts my heart."

"It's not just an orange tree covered in icicles, it's not an orange that's a little cold, it's years of a family livelihood trying to survive through winter temperatures that Florida isn't used to," Bedgood said.

She added that "the future of citrus trees are in the hands of Mother Nature and that's one of the scariest things to come to terms with."

Record cold across South Florida

Arctic air is pouring into the region, bringing dangerous cold and powerful winds. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 7 a.m. Sunday, with gusts up to 35 mph, making the cold bite even harder.

Freeze Warnings and rare Extreme Cold Warnings are in place for all of South Florida, with overnight lows sinking into the upper 20s to low 30s — the coldest readings across inland areas and near Lake Okeechobee. Factor in the wind, and it feels even more brutal, with wind chills dropping into the teens and 20s.

Weather Record arctic cold grips South Florida through early this week Frances Peyton

Afternoon highs will only reach into the upper 40s and low 50s — about 20 degrees below average for early February — despite plenty of sunshine. Breezy northwest winds will keep it feeling raw all day.

Beware of falling frozen iguanas

The extreme cold temperatures also pose a unique South Florida hazard: falling iguanas. When temperatures drop into the 40s and below, the cold-blooded reptiles become sluggish and can fall from trees as they enter a state of temporary paralysis. Residents should be cautious when walking under trees and avoid handling any iguanas they may find, as the animals can revive and become aggressive when they warm up.

More cold to come

The frigid invasion continues into Sunday night and Monday morning, with another round of Freeze Warnings and Extreme Cold Warnings for the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County. Winds will ease, but clear skies will allow temperatures to plunge quickly, raising frost risks in inland and sheltered spots.

A slow, gradual warming trend will begin Monday afternoon, but inland communities could still see frost or freezing temperatures through Tuesday.

Residents have been sharing photos and videos showing the impact of this rare cold — from icy bird baths to frost on gardens and even frozen fountains.

