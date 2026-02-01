Record arctic cold grips South Florida through early this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Arctic air is pouring into South Florida, bringing dangerous cold and powerful winds.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 7 AM Sunday, with frequent wind gusts of up to 35 mph and isolated stronger gusts possible.

A Freeze Warning and a rare Extreme Cold Warning are in effect for all of our area.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s and low 30s overnight, with the coldest readings across inland areas and near Lake Okeechobee. Gusty winds will make it feel even colder, with wind chills dropping into the teens and 20s.

Despite plenty of sunshine returning, temperatures will struggle to recover. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s, 20 degrees below normal for early February.

Northwest winds will remain breezy throughout the day, keeping wind chills uncomfortable even during the afternoon.

The cold pattern continues Sunday night into Monday morning. Another Freeze Warning and Extreme Cold Warning have been issued for the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County, with freezing temperatures expected once again.

While winds will be lighter, clear skies will allow temperatures to fall quickly, increasing the risk of frost, especially in inland and sheltered locations.

Gradual warming begins Monday afternoon, but frost and freezing temperatures remain possible into Tuesday, particularly for the inland areas.