Okeechobee County residents endure sweltering summer as heat index soars to 119 degrees

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — As the blistering summer continues, residents in Okeechobee County are sharing how they are attempting to keep cool on the first day of school.

At All Clean Cuts barbershop, folks were getting a cut and enjoying the air conditioning.

"Clients come in here sweaty after work," owner Ricardo Herrera said. "It's crazy the amount of heat that's outside, and people just can't stay cool."

Herrera said he's got two AC units plus three fans running.

WPTV

"I don't think I ever remember it being this hot ever. I mean I definitely do not know what's going on, but somebody needs to turn the heat down," he said.

According to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall, temperatures for Okeechobee felt like the triple digits.

"Feels like temperatures of 115 degrees and that is dangerous heat. And when we talk about the heat index that's a measure of the heat and the humidity combined. Your body cannot evaporate that sweat to cool you off, so it becomes dangerous," she said.

Later in the day, WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said the heat index actually hit 119 degrees in Okeechobee.

Thursday was the first day of school in Okeechobee County, and the school district did some switching around for recess because it was so hot. The district said some schools held recess inside and others shortened the time that kids spent outside.

Parent Cheryl Corwin said she sent her kids to school prepared for the hot weather.

"Yes, they have their water bottles," she said. "They're ready," she said.

Back at "All Clean Cuts Barbershop," Herrera looked outside and saw it raining, bringing some relief.

"We just definitely need the rain, for sure," he said.