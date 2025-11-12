Northern lights dazzle viewers across the US, including rare sighting in South Florida

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The aurora borealis put on a spectacular display overnight, captivating millions of people from Minnesota to Iowa, Colorado and even South Florida with a rare appearance.

On Wednesday, we spoke to a local photographer who captured some magic in the air on Tuesday night.

WATCH BELOW: Northern lights dazzle viewers in South Florida

Northern lights dazzle viewers in South Florida

Lawrence Leyderman told us that every night he is in search of the perfect shot.

"The most important thing, when you're taking a photo, is the story you're telling and what's in front of you and balance, so I'm trying to create some nice balance to the scene," Leyderman said.

The photographer got a lesson in Mother Nature's power Tuesday night, captured the northern lights at the Juno Beach pier.

"When I saw the aurora, I was in total shock because we're in Florida," Leyderman said.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Sami Squires explained what's behind the phenomenon, saying that the sun is setting off solar flares as part of a very strong geomagnetic storm.

"So when it interacts with our atmosphere, including oxygen and nitrogen, it produces these colors," Squires said.

A storm of this strength can also scramble our technology, making GPS systems less accurate.

Squires said if we have clear skies, you might get another glimpse at the northern lights on Wednesday night.

"Even though the view line is only showing it through the Ohio River Valley, it can extend further south," Squires said.

Leyderman said he'll be outside again this week, hoping to capture another memory.

"I knew all my friends and all other photographers were capturing the same thing ... but I was in the most southern place to capture it, so it was a really special moment to me," Leyderman said.

Any amateur stargazers hoping to catch a glimpse of the northern lights in the next few evenings, keep in mind the views will be strongest toward the north sky. You'll want to get away from street lights and light pollution, and you don't need a telescope or binoculars. Your eyes and your cellphone should do the trick.