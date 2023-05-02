Watch Now
North Palm Beach residents face 'overwhelming' task as cleanup continues following EF2 tornado

Kind acts from strangers are encouraging, storm victims say
Days after a tornado roared through North Palm Beach, residents along one small devastated block know there are many long days ahead.
Posted at 6:45 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 18:51:36-04

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Days after a tornado roared through North Palm Beach, residents along one small devastated block know there are many long days ahead.

"It gets overwhelming, and I start crying and acting like a big baby," storm victim Jenna Hayes said. "You look around and say, 'OK, next project,' and pull yourself together and do the next project."

The damage is extensive along Melody Lane, which is a small street with older homes that back up to the water.

Jenna Hayes was among the residents working hard to clean up her neighborhood after the EF2 tornado ripped through northern Palm Beach County.
Hayes said she is determined to stay and fix up, and recent kind acts from strangers who have helped in the cleanup have been encouraging.

"We didn't ask for any help, but we really appreciate people coming to help," Hayes said. "A young man came over last evening. It was already dark, and he had a chainsaw. He said he was working with St. Jude's Church in Tequesta and doing God's work and started sawing that tree down."

A tree remained on top of a car days after the tornado roared through North Palm Beach on Saturday.
She said others have helped with electrical repairs, even removing a swarm of bees.

Some people on the street have no insurance, while others may end up selling and moving. Some residents like Hayes prefer to be out every day cleaning up and staying.

"It's so unexpected," Hayes said. "We don't expect people to do free things."

