National Weather Service warns of dangerous rip currents in Palm Beach County following weekend rescues

HIGHLAND BEACH, Fla. — The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers in Palm Beach County to stay out of the ocean due to dangerous rip currents following multiple water emergencies over the holiday weekend.

The high rip currents are expected to last until Thursday. Experts advise anyone visiting the beach to go in groups, stay near lifeguards, and avoid entering the water.

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Dangerous rip currents prompt warnings at Palm Beach County beaches

On Saturday, first responders rescued a 70-year-old man in Highland Beach. His current condition is unknown.

Earlier in the day, three boaters were ejected from a vessel in the Intracoastal Waterway.

Despite the warnings, the beaches still saw foot traffic from visitors looking to enjoy the scenery.

"I love this beach in Boca because it's, it's big and it's very quiet," one beachgoer said.

"I love going to the beach. It's very peaceful," another beachgoer said.

Other visitors expressed concern over the recent incidents and the dangerous water conditions.

"It's tragic when stuff like that happens. It's really sad when stuff like that happens. It's unfortunate. Like I wouldn't go in if something like this, if the weather was like this today," a beachgoer said.

"It makes me feel, yeah, very sad and very like more cautious to go to the because even if you know how to swim very well, that doesn't help," another beachgoer said.

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