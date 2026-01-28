Local groups collect warm clothes to donate to homeless in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As South Florida prepares for what could be the coldest temperatures in over 15 years, help is on the way for people experiencing homelessness and are in need of warmer clothing.

The Lord's Place is partnering with the United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches to gather over 300 items of clothing to give to the county's homeless population.

Items include men's and women’s clothing, blankets, gloves, and anything that can help keep people sleeping outdoors safe and warm.

"This should hit about 50% of our clients today,” said Britni Harvester, who oversees street outreach and engagement. “But we still have another 50% that we need to get to by the end of the week because this weekend the temperatures are plummeting.”

Volunteers at the church said this help will go a long way, and it’s the right thing to do.

"I can't imagine sleeping or trying to sleep outside in this weather. We hope we're doing good,” said Margie Yansura, missions chair at the church. "It's what we're supposed to do as Christians, and really, every faith.”

The Lord’s Place is still collecting donations, and items can be brought to 2808 N Australian Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, or call (561)-494-0125.