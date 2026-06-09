Jupiter and Venus make their closest approach in rare 'cosmic kiss' visible after sunset

Two of the brightest planets will make their closest approach tonight in the twilight sky.

Jupiter and Venus have been creeping closer and closer and soon will cross. Around 9 p.m. tonight, head outside and look west northwest in the sky. If it is clear enough, you will be able to see Jupiter and Venus meet in what is sometimes referred as a "cosmic kiss."

Just after the 8:14 p.m. sunset, Venus will appear followed by Jupiter, which is not as bright. The pair will make their closest approach about 1.5 degrees apart or as wide as your pinky held at arm's distance.

Mercury will also appear low on the horizon.

The planets will set before 11 p.m., so make sure to check it out before then.

After tonight, Venus surpasses Jupiter and will appear farther west in the sky.