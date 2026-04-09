Jensen Beach condo residents demand answers as heavy rain causes ongoing water intrusion inside homes

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Strong winds and heavy rain triggered multiple weather alerts across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast on Wednesday, leaving some drivers stranded and others dealing with water intrusion inside their homes.

In Jensen Beach, Lillian Foy is seeking answers after rainfall brought flooding into her unit at the Atlantis Condominiums, where she has lived since 2019.

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Jensen Beach condo residents demand answers for water intrusion

"It is paradise. It's definitely paradise," Foy said.

However, heavy downpours continue to make their way inside. Foy said water intrusion is an ongoing issue, seeping through her ceiling, walls, and floors every time there is major rainfall.

"You can see the water," Foy said. "Then, this is the buró and you could see the wall behind there that's bubbled," Foy said.

Foy and other residents have been seeking solutions for months while dealing with unfinished stucco repairs. Foy explains some of her neighbors have paid for ceiling repairs from the leaks.

"Actually, I've been telling association about this for over six months and they said they're going to get to it. They're going to it and they still didn't get to it," Foy said.

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache reached out to the homeowners association about the issue and is waiting to hear back.

Foy hopes a solution comes soon, before the next round of rain.

"I hope there's a solution there's got to be because it is only gonna get worse. It's never going to get better," Foy said. "I'm just continue to watch here. Keep towels on the floor to catch the rain water coming in and that's all I could do," Foy said.

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