Is rainy season winding down in Florida?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The rainy season brings steamy showers and warmth to South Florida, but as we move deeper into fall, our weather pattern is starting to shift.

The end could be near for the rainy season, as it typically runs on average from May 15 to Oct. 15.

As cold fronts gradually start to creep in, wet weather will be swapped for cooler nights and drier days.

The WPTV First Alert Weather team is already tracking one of the first true fall cold fronts of the season.

The first few cold fronts to make their way to South Florida may not bring big changes to our weather, but they will keep breaking down the barrier — allowing for cooler, clearer and less humid conditions to settle in over time.

While it may seem like we have had a lot of rain recently, the 2025 rainy season has been on the drier side, as portions of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches have stayed in a drought through the rainy season.

West Palm Beach has had 28.77 inches of rain since May 15. Normal rainfall for the rainy season in West Palm Beach is above 37 inches.

Going into our dry season with below-average rainfall is something we will have to watch, as the setup could bring us more brush fires and less water supply.