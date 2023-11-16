Homes, businesses west of Delray Beach without power for hours

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One pocket west of Delray Beach was without power until about noon Thursday, impacting homes and businesses.

The Tuscany Shoppes just east of Florida's Turnpike on Atlantic Avenue was impacted. Starbucks was closed for the first part of the day and BurgerFi had some outdoor furniture knocked down.

But by noon, businesses were getting ready to reopen and serve customers.

Neighborhoods nearby were also without electricity for hours.

WPTV Monika Mikiciuk explains how she managed her day-to-day without power.

Monika Mikiciuk said she realized the power was out at about 3 a.m. when her 4-year-old son came in her room because his white noise machine turned off. She expected the power would be restored by the time she woke up, but no such luck.

"I had a moment of panic this morning," she said. "I wanted to first make sure the daycare was open because I have two young ones and I had a busy day today. Luckily, I called and they were open."

Until the power was restored, she improvised.

"I got home, I sat in my car in my driveway doing Teams calls with my coworkers," Mikiciuk said.

According to Florida Power & Light, at one point there were more than 1,300 customers in the area without power. It was estimated to be restored much later so people were thrilled to see the lights back on.