Hobe Sound storm blew in 'like a freight train'

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Strong storms and a possible tornado blew through Martin County on Wednesday, leaving neighbors picking up the pieces after some tense moments.

Residents along Southeast Ella Avenue in Hobe Sound were busy cleaning up storm debris.

One man told WPTV that the wicked weather blew some siding off this home.

"The whole corner of my house got all the siding ripped off," Anthony Finney said. "I walked all the way down the street just picking up siding, and we had a refrigerator sitting on my car port that actually blew out the side and was clear out in the yard."

WPTV Anthony Finney talks to WPTV reporter Todd Wilson about a storm that damaged his home on June 12, 2024.

At another house in the neighborhood, the back half of a porch landed in a tree. The tree was completely shredded with branches strewn across the ground.

Shane Finney told WPTV reporter Todd Wilson that the "wind was like a freight train."

"I get up and all of a sudden I look outside and there's a trash can flying 15 feet just going," Shane Finney said. "I had (my mother) on speakerphone, but I can't hardly hear her cause it's so loud."

Weather News 'Very scary:' Possible tornado leaves trail of damage in Martin County Matt Papaycik

Neighbors were busy Wednesday afternoon picking up debris to get it out of the road.

They said their electricity went out briefly but came back on pretty quickly.