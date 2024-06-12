'Very scary:' Severe weather leaves trail of damage in Martin County

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Severe weather tore through parts of Martin County on Wednesday, downing trees and leaving a trail of damage behind.

In a social media post just before 12 p.m., Martin County Fire Rescue said Jupiter Island is "inaccessible due to trees down on Bridge Road in Hobe Sound."

Jupiter Island inaccessible due to trees down at Bridge Road in Hobe Sound.



Command post has been established and work is underway to clear road after possible #tornado moved through. #MartinCounty #Florida #Weather #FLwx pic.twitter.com/c8yRNAqnlv — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) June 12, 2024

Martin County Fire Rescue added that a "possible tornado" caused damage around a Winn-Dixie, located at 8867 Southeast Bridge Road in Hobe Sound.

Our WPTV news crew went to the Winn-Dixie and saw trees and signs down and the back window on one car smashed out.

WPTV Storm damage at a Winn-Dixie, located at 8867 Southeast Bridge Road in Hobe Sound, on June 12, 2024.

Stacy Ritchey, who works at the Winn-Dixie, said it felt like a tornado ripped through the parking lot with carts flying and signs blowing.

"Branches down everywhere. Branches against some cars. All over the parking lot," Ritchey said. "Very scary."

WATCH: Storm damage outside Winn-Dixie in Hobe Sound

Severe weather tore through parts of Martin County on Wednesday, downing trees and leaving a trail of damage behind. Martin County Fire Rescue said a "possible tornado" impacted the area around a Winn-Dixie, located at located at 8867 Southeast Bridge Road in Hobe Sound.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said a bridge in Sewell's Point is damaged with trees down all over the place.

Snyder spoke to WPTV journalist Kate Hussey live on WPTV NewsChannel 5, saying there's "widespread damage" in parts of the county.

"East on Bridge Road from Gomez, going over toward Jupiter Island, it's completely obliterated as far as trees down. Massive trees," Snyder said. "And then the island itself has been hit. The bridge is broken, ajar. We can't let any traffic go east and west."

WATCH: Martin County sheriff talks storm damage

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder talks storm damage in Hobe Sound

Snyder added there are no reports of injuries, and contract workers for Martin County are working to clear roads.

The Martin County Emergency Management Department said the Hobe Sound Bascule Bridge is closed to vehicular, vessel, and pedestrian traffic, as the "barrier arms for traffic and pedestrians are missing from the bridge."

Our WPTV news crew also spotted power lines down outside Hobe Sound Elementary School.

Jennifer DeShazo, the chief communications officer for the Martin County School District, said severe weather knocked out power to the school.

There is currently summer camp at Hobe Sound Elementary School, but there are no reports of injuries.

Once the district is able to get buses to the school, they will transfer students to Port Salerno Elementary School where parents can pick their kids up.