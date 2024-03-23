Heavy rains flood road in West Palm Beach, cause 4 cars to stall

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Heavy rains caused very wet streets Friday night across Palm Beach County.

In a post on X just after 10:30 p.m., police in West Palm Beach said the intersection of Southern Boulevard near Washington Road was flooded, causing four cars to stall.

Officers are at the scene assisting affected drivers.

#TrafficAlert #Flooding Southern Boulevard at Washington Road: street flooded, four cars stalled out and disabled. If you encounter street flooding, turn around. You can not judge how deep the water is, especially at night. Officers on scene assisting drivers. pic.twitter.com/FbZkGvFl9D — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) March 23, 2024

Drivers are reminded if they encounter flooding to turn around.

Video north of 10th Avenue on D Street in Lake Worth Beach was also experiencing flooding.

A flash flood warning is in effect for eastern Palm Beach County until 12:15 a.m.