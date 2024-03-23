Watch Now
Heavy rains flood road in West Palm Beach, cause 4 cars to stall

Intersection of Southern Boulevard near Washington Road impacted by flooding
Heavy rains hit Boynton Beach on Friday impacting at least one business.
Posted at 10:58 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 23:13:09-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Heavy rains caused very wet streets Friday night across Palm Beach County.

In a post on X just after 10:30 p.m., police in West Palm Beach said the intersection of Southern Boulevard near Washington Road was flooded, causing four cars to stall.

Officers are at the scene assisting affected drivers.

Drivers are reminded if they encounter flooding to turn around.

Video north of 10th Avenue on D Street in Lake Worth Beach was also experiencing flooding.

A flash flood warning is in effect for eastern Palm Beach County until 12:15 a.m.

