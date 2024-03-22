Heavy rain, storms possible Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are watching a lot of energy that is going to move in from the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.

This will bring rain near daybreak and it will be moderate to heavy at times. This will be the first big wave of widespread showers. Our greatest threat will be flash flooding and strong winds.

The action will taper off in the afternoon a touch, but more rain is on the way.

Later this Friday afternoon, the radar map will fill in again as our second system moves into the area. We will watch this second wave stay with us through Saturday.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, March 22, 2024.

In terms of anything severe, that threat has decreased. We are not in a threat for severe weather Friday, but we are on Saturday. Looking at excessive rain, which will lead to flooding issues and potential flash flooding.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, March 22, 2024.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A wind advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. with wind speeds from the south from 20 to 25 mph and wind gusts nearing 40 mph.

A flood watch is in effect for areas south of us as they will see the brunt of this system.

Beyond Friday and Saturday, Sunday is shaping up well. Temperatures will be a touch cooler in the mid 70s. Plenty of sun to help dry conditions out.

Looking ahead to next week, it will be close to normal. High temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s with minimal rain chances. Our next system looks to move in Thursday.