Heavy rains brings flooding to parts of the Treasure Coast

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Heavy rains Friday evening are causing flooding in parts of the Treasure Coast.

"The combination of Fred over Cuba and an upper low in the Gulf is setting off flooding in some areas," WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle.

Weagle said Port St. Lucie and Palm City saw 5 to 7 inches of rain tonight and a Flood Warning has been issued for those areas until 12:15 a.m.

MCSO Flooding in Martin County

"A Flood Watch is in effect all weekend for the entire area. An isolated severe storm or tornado is possible on Saturday. Rain squalls will still be around on Sunday," added Weagle. "Fred is forecast to move toward the Panhandle all weekend and strengthen to a tropical storm again. Tropical Depression Seven is forecast to become Tropical Storm Grace on the weekend.

