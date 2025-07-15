Strong storms topple nearly 70-year-old ficus tree in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Strong storms that blew through parts of southern Palm Beach County brought down a decades-old tree.

WPTV viewer Dishune Moore sent us pictures of a large ficus tree that fell in her yard Monday.

She said the tree came very close to hitting her home located in the 400 block of Northwest Third Avenue.

Moore said the tree had stood tall since 1958, but Monday's heavy rain and winds were too much for the big ficus.

Dishune Moore A large ficus tree fell in the Boynton Beach yard of Dishune Moore on July 14, 2025.

Heavy rain across the county brought most areas more than an inch of precipitation on Monday. The National Weather Service said 1.51 inches of rain fell at Palm Beach International Airport.

Rain continues to be in the forecast through at least Thursday across South Florida as a tropical disturbance moves across the central part of the state into the Gulf.