FORECAST: Are we getting heavy storms again today?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Similar to yesterday, it's a quiet morning so far— there's some light rainfall draping over Indian River County.

Thanks to the rain and storms we got yesterday, temperatures are a bit cooler today, with the morning temperatures sitting in the low to mid-70s. It's going to be a muggy day, with highs reaching the high-80s.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of July 15, 2025

We are getting some dry air today from that system north of us, which is going to break up cloud coverage and let the sunshine peek through. There are no alerts for our area today, but some quick flooding is possible.

Storms are expected to sneak in this afternoon starting at 1 p.m., mostly in the southern parts of our viewing area in Palm Beach County. These storms will be moving from south-southeast to the north-northwest.

Tonight there could be some lingering storms, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 70s.

Wednesday could start out with some heavy rains along the coast, then push inland in the afternoon as the southeast winds pick up a bit. Highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances are going to decrease to around 50% starting on Thursday, causing the highs to reach 90 degrees by the end of the week. The heat index will start hitting triple digits again!

A disturbance in the Atlantic will soon move across central Florida today and tomorrow, entering the Gulf. The National Hurricane Center has given this a 40% chance of developing into a tropical system.

Tropics update July 15, 2025

As the storm moves further into the Gulf this weekend, the rain chances in our area will continue to decrease. Models continue to keep it a very weak system with heavy rainfall spreading into the northern Gulf coast being the primary impacts.