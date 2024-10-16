Granddaughter of tornado victim Roger Ammon remembers the Marine veteran as strong, resilient

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV has been sharing legacies of local victims from last week's deadly storms through speaking with their loved ones.

Janny Jennings

Roger Ammon, 85, was one of six victims in last week's deadly tornado outbreak. WPTV received a statement from Ammon's granddaughter, Jenny, describing her grandfather as, "as tough as they come."

My grandfather, Roger Ammon, was as tough as they come. A proud Marine, he lived his life with strength, resilience and a tireless devotion to his family. For 63 years, he was married to the love of his life and together they proudly raised their family with those same values. Anyone who knew Roger knew he had the best sense of humor too. My Grandfather was a great man and we were so very lucky to have had him in our lives. His memory will live on through his family, including his four great-grandchildren that certainly already share his witty comebacks!



See below more coverage on last week's deadly storms that left seven dead in St. Lucie County:

Weather Daughter of tornado victim puts grief on hold to get mother's body to New York Kate Hussey

Region St Lucie County Death toll in St. Lucie County due to Hurricane Milton rises to 7 Samantha Roesler

Weather 'He loved everybody' Grandson of tornado victim shares grandfather's legacy Kate Hussey