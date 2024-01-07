EF0 tornado leaves minor damage in portions of Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A tornado on Saturday night left debris in some neighborhoods in Fort Lauderdale, including palm leaves, holiday décor and branches.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service office in Miami determined an EF0 tornado hit a portion of Fort Lauderdale after conducting a survey. An EF0 is considered weak with winds 65 to 85 mph.

Our survey team today gathered some data from yesterday's tornado with an initial estimated touch down at 5:47pm near the Lauderdale Yacht Club where it then progressed NE across the intracoastal waterway into the Las Olas Isles. pic.twitter.com/YBq6N7y3sY — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 7, 2024

The estimated wind speed was 80 mph with a length of 1.5 miles and a width of 100 yards, beginning at 5:47 p.m. and ending at 5:50 p.m., NWS said in its report. Most of the damage was likely in the 60-79 mph range, according to the NWS.

First visible signs of damage were along Southeast 12th Street where large branches were down in front of a home, NWS said. The tornado then traveled northeast through portions of Rio Vista Isles, across the New River, and then across several streets just south of Sunset Lake before lifting in the vicinity of East Las Olas Boulevard per video evidence.

WPTV reporter Victor Jorges went to Fort Lauderdale exploring for damage. Most of what was seen was around Cordova Road near Southeast 10th Street.

Victor Jorges/WPTV Storm damage from potential tornado at Cordova Road near Southeast 10th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale reported only minor damage on X.

An apparent tornado touched down earlier this evening near Las Olas and the Intracoastal. There have been no reports of injuries so far. Fort Lauderdale Fire crews are assessing the damage, which appears to be minor.



The public should be cautious of any debris and downed power… pic.twitter.com/hP6L5gmRMM — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) January 7, 2024

Most of South Florida saw cloudy, windy and sometimes severe conditions. WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle alerted staff via email at 2:35 p.m. Saturday, saying "a funnel cloud was reported by NWS but dissipated quickly. No reports of damage."

