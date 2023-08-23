Food truck owners endure scorching heat as sultry summer continues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For many people, working in the hot summer heat can't be avoided. But this summer has taken hot conditions to a new level.

If you add in a hot stove, some would call it unbearable conditions.

A West Palm Beach food truck continues to dish out tasty food even though the heat index continues to hover in the triple digits.

Nestled in the corner of a parking lot at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Congress Avenue is the "Houte's Caribbean Kitchen" food truck.

Before you even walk up, the aroma of jerk chicken, curry goat and oxtail tickles your nose.

WPTV Horino Bailey shares how he keeps cool while working at this food truck.

Outside that truck it's hot, but inside it's like a sauna.

"It's hot during the day. I got AC. You see I got fans," food truck owner Horino Bailey said. "Especially when all these burners are on it's like 'Whoa,' you be sweating."

Bailey works 18-hour days, six days a week. He's constantly moving, taking orders and serving or tending to meat on the grill. Either way, he's building up a sweat.

"In the summer, I change like two shirts a day," he said.

Palm Beach County was under a heat advisory for a large portion of July. So, Bailey and anyone who has a food truck or works outside were dealing with 90-degree temperatures, but it really felt like it was in the triple digits.

WPTV Horino Bailey continues to prepare his tasty Caribbean cuisine for his customers despite the long, hot South Florida summer.

"I do wonder how you really deal with the heat," customer Warren White asked Bailey.

White said the high heat makes for tough working conditions, but he sure is happy that Bailey makes the effort.

"It's just like the food back home," White said. "That's what made me keep coming back here."

Bailey said the heat isn't something you necessarily get used to. But since he has such a passion for what he does, it's a labor of love.

"Sometimes my customers, some of them be like, 'Horino, I appreciate and love what you're doing,'" Bailey said. "That kind of gives me more drive to push forward to do greater."