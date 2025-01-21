SNOW IN FLORIDA: Winter storm sweeps across panhandle

A once-in-a-lifetime winter storm is sweeping across the southeast.

It is the first time in history that blizzard warnings are in effect along parts of the Gulf Coast from Texas into Louisiana. Snow accumulation totals range from 3-6 inches across the panhandle of Florida and into the Carolinas.

This will likely be record-breaking snow for much of the panhandle of Florida. The last record-setting snowstorm was Feb. 13, 1899. Tallahassee recorded 2.8 inches of snow during "The Great Blizzard."

WATCH: Snow in Gulf Breeze, Fla., near Pensacola

Snow in Gulf Breeze, Florida on Jan. 21, 2025

Everyone is strongly encourage to stay off roadways and especially steer clear of the I-10 corridor.

Winter weather alerts extend from Texas to Florida and north to North Carolina.

Not only will Florida see snow, but freezing rain is also in the forecast. Freezing rain will create a glaze on top of the snow and will cause even more dangerous conditions in conjunction with the record-breaking snow. Power outages will be a great concern when the freezing rain begins as it can accumulate near a quarter of an inch, leading to down power lines.

WPTV

There will likely be some refreezing and black ice issues Wednesday through Friday morning. Temperatures will warm as we near the weekend, which will allow for the accumulated snow and ice to melt.

WPTV

Central and South Florida will not see any of the winter weather, but that doesn't mean it is completely unheard-of. On Jan. 19, 1977, snow flurries were reported in Miami as temperatures plummeted to 30 degrees.