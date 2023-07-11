Extreme weather raises need for flood insurance

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The flooding this week in Vermont from torrential rain is once again raising awareness about flood insurance, including in South Florida.

“Areas that normally do not flood have flooding,” Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana said.

Eric Pasquarelli/wptv

Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana urges people to get flood insurance even in areas that don't normally flood.



“If that comes through your house and you don’t have flood insurance, you’re going to have a big problem.”

Real Estate News Citizens Insurance policyholders face flood insurance mandate Jon Shainman

It was a big problem in April in Fort Lauderdale when 25 inches of rain fell in just 12 hours, inundating the airport and neighborhoods.

“Times have changed and we’re going to have more bigger storms and more intense rains,” says Harold Wanless, a climate change researcher at the University of Miami, said.

Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV Harold Wanless, a climate change researcher at the University of Miami, predicts bigger and more intense rains.











Flood insurance is now widely available not just from the federal government but also private insurers, which Norberg points out can provide better coverage.

Policy holders from Citizens are also now being directed to get flood insurance.

“Citizens now requires all their policy holders coming in for new business, in high-hazard areas to provide flood, unless you’re in a condo situation,” Norberg says.

Overall the changing climate picture is creating a stressful situation for insurance companies, especially in a hurricane zone.

“There’s going to come a point when we won’t get insurance that we want except at ridiculous prices,” Wanless said.

Flood insurance is a separate policy from homeowners insurance including for windstorms.

The National Flood Insurance Programis managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agencyand is delivered to the public by a network of more than 50 insurance companies and the NFIP Direct.



