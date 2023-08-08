Extreme heat changing how people enjoy outdoors

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Currently, Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast are under an excessive heat warning with high temperatures and humidity that are a health risk.

Golfers like Kevin said he prefers to schedule his tee time in the morning.

"We try to play earlier. I believe the earliest we could get out of here is 11 today," he said.

Kevin thinks preparation is key when golfing in this heat.

"We lotioned up and we got a ton of water with us," he said. "We came prepared."

The Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course is seeing record numbers this year, when it comes to players. Manager Tony Chateauvert said the course is immaculate and the service is top notch but what also helps is that the course is a par 3.

Trey Herbert/WPTV Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course Manager Tony Chateauvert explains how people have changed their golfing routines.

"The par 3 only takes two-and-a-half hours to three to play, so people aren't out in the heat for five hours," he said. "So, it's a quicker round of golf and there's still a breeze, so it's unbearable."

Over at Racers Edge Bicycle Shop in Boca Raton, mechanic Tim Valencia rides anywhere from five to six times a week. An average day for him is 50 miles. He said over time he's gotten used to the heat but doesn't recommend it.

"No, I think a morning or late afternoon would probably be better when you're not in the highest heat index," he said.

According to the Florida Department of Health, anyone who plans to be outside should stay hydrated, drink plenty of water and avoid caffeine or alcohol, which can lead to dehydration. Try to stay cool by avoiding direct sunlight and long exposure to the sun.