EF0 tornado touches down in Martin County with winds of 65-75 mph, NWS says

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF0 tornado touched down Monday afternoon southwest of Interstate 95 in Martin County.

The tornado struck near mile marker 107 before continuing northeast for about 8 miles across Palm City and Stuart.

In a preliminary report, the NWS said the circulation moved over the St. Lucie River where it produced a waterspout that moved into the North River Shores community.

Weather News Reported sightings of 2 possible tornadoes in Martin County Scott Sutton

Intermittent damage occurred along the path of the tornado, which was mainly downed trees, according to the NWS.

There was additional minor damage noted to fences as well as a stable at a local farm.

There has not been any significant damage to homes.

Peak winds were estimated between 65-75 mph.

The National Weather Service said they are continuing to gather information on the impacts of the storm and will release more information as it becomes available.