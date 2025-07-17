Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Drought conditions improve drastically

Following recent rains, we have made big strides in our latest drought conditions
drought latest.PNG
wptv
drought latest.PNG
Posted

With recent heavy rain events, our drought conditions are finally improving. Okeechobee County and inland areas in the Treasure Coast are now out of the drought completely with improving conditions near the coast too.

Up until the latest map released on Thursday, a portion of inland Palm Beach County was the only area in the eastern U.S. under extreme drought.

last week.PNG

While the drought is improving, we are not out of the woods yet. Vero Beach is 7+ inches under the normal rainfall to date and West Palm Beach is roughly 10.5 inches below normal.

drought.PNG

The 7-day forecast won't help much either with drier conditions expected across the area.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

However, there is now a new area highlighted in Miami-Dade County, in the Everglades, that is in extreme drought.

Through the rest of the rainy season, the precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is leaning above average which would likely take us out of the drought.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Mid-week waves: Surf building a bit

James Wieland