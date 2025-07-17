Drought conditions improve drastically

With recent heavy rain events, our drought conditions are finally improving. Okeechobee County and inland areas in the Treasure Coast are now out of the drought completely with improving conditions near the coast too.

Up until the latest map released on Thursday, a portion of inland Palm Beach County was the only area in the eastern U.S. under extreme drought.

wptv

While the drought is improving, we are not out of the woods yet. Vero Beach is 7+ inches under the normal rainfall to date and West Palm Beach is roughly 10.5 inches below normal.

wptv

The 7-day forecast won't help much either with drier conditions expected across the area.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

However, there is now a new area highlighted in Miami-Dade County, in the Everglades, that is in extreme drought.

Through the rest of the rainy season, the precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is leaning above average which would likely take us out of the drought.