Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Did you see it? Falcon 9 launch dazzles morning sky in Florida with 'jellyfish' effect

shawn o'brien.jpg
Shawn O'Brien
shawn o'brien.jpg
shawn pt2.jpg
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Multiple WPTV viewers were mesmerized Thursday morning by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch at the Kennedy Space Center that produced a "jellyfish effect" seen across Florida.

Just before 5:30 Thursday morning, SpaceX launched 29 Starlink satellites into orbit. The booster from that Falcon rocket landed on a drone in the ocean. This is the company's most-used booster, having been used 36 times already.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Sami Squires said the rocket launch has to be at a specific time to produce the bright "jellyfish" cloud that is often seen during these early-morning launches.

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Small grovel windchop possible end of week

James Wieland