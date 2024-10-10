'Community showed up:' Jupiter residents begin cleanup efforts following tornado damage

JUPITER, Fla. — Cleanup efforts are underway in Jupiter — after homes and businesses were hit by devastating tornadic activity.

WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache and photojournalist Khalil McLean visited several areas, where many were impacted in the path of destruction.

Jupiter Farms Nursery & Gardens employees, and people from the community, picked up the pieces on Thursday.

Jupiter Farms manager Trevor Daymon says roofing layering from the greenhouse was ripped off, rows of garden plants completely knocked over, and their mobile building was pushed over from its foundation.

Daymon says this is something he’s never seen before.

"It’s absolute devastation and it doesn’t even feel real right now," stated Daymon. "But, honestly the coolest part — it’s hard to say that in this situation — is everyone in the community showed up. We’ve had volunteers all day long. It’s absolutely incredible. It's spoken of our community here.”

WATCH: A look at the damage at Jupiter Farms Nursery & Gardens

Surveying damage at Jupiter Farms

Daymon says although clean-up efforts will take months, he's thankful to be alive.

Right across from the business is Blue Ridge Farms— which was also in the tornado's path of destruction.

Dozens of members from the community, including Sophie Skeisvoll and Charles Spirazza, showed up to give a helping hand.

"The main thing that's crazy for me is knowing that she's got horses right here. I have horses," stated Skeisvoll. "That's my whole business and knowing that that tornado literally did a U-shape around that barn and saved all of their lives, it's a miracle."

Blue Ridge Farms owner Monique Richer spoke with WPTV's Mike Trim and stated her family, horses and pets are safe.