Cold weather shelter opening in Fort Pierce as temperatures drop

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — An emergency cold weather shelter opens tonight in Fort Pierce as a cold front sweeps through the area this afternoon.

By tonight into early Tuesday, temperatures will tumble a dramatic 30 to 36 degrees. Even coastal metro areas will wake up to a much colder Tuesday morning and afternoon with highs struggling to get into the 60s.

St. Lucie County and the city of Fort Pierce, in partnership with In the Image of Christ, are opening a cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym (2902 Avenue D) today at 5 p.m. It will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Area Regional Transit will provide free transportation at the following locations:



Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station, 395 SE Deacon Ave. in Port St. Lucie

Fort Pierce Intermodal Facility, 725 Avenue D, Fort Pierce

Prima Vista Crossing Bus Stop on Prima Vista, east of U.S. 1

Pinewood Park, 820 Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Pierce

Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane in Fort Pierce

Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek, 1851 North U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce

Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Ave. D in Fort Pierce

For further information contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653.

