FORECAST: Windy day as long stretch of cold weather begins in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A strong northerly wind is bringing the cold across Florida, with temperatures this morning in the low 40s on the Treasure Coast and low 50s in the Palm Beaches. The wind chill is making it feel about five degrees cooler.

The wind will stick around throughout the day and will taper off by tomorrow.

WPTV

Despite plenty of sunshine, highs today will stick in the 60s. It will be another cold night tonight, with lows dipping into the 40s.

These below-average temperatures will stick around for over a week!

WPTV

Friday, temperatures will briefly reach the low-70s before cooling back down again. There is a 40% chance of rain on Saturday, but otherwise expect dry conditions throughout the next week.

