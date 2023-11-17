Christmas fundraiser at Ascent Church won't be derailed after strong winds destroy tent

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The strong winds that hit South Florida and the Treasure Coast overnight damaged a tent that normally houses Christmas trees for the "Buy A Tree. Change A Life." program at a church in Martin County.

The church's pastor is now making a plea to the public to help fix the tent before Monday.

Thursday night's storms ripped through Ascent Church, located at Southeast Cove Road and Southeast Ebbtide Avenue.

Members of the church spent Thursday morning cleaning up.

"We were able to get the power turned off. We got the tent torn down before it caused a problem," Ascent Church pastor Jason Ginn said. "Thank God nobody got hurt or anything like that."

Ginn recalled the wind speeds.

"It seemed like tropical storm force conditions out here," Ginn said. "It was much worse than we were anticipating, unfortunately, and it was windy. The tent was blowing like crazy, and we had to be real careful."

Gusty winds tore apart the tent they use for their annual Christmas tree sale.

WPTV Ascent Church pastor Jason Ginn explains to WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia about the storm that ripped through his church property on Nov. 16, 2023.

The wind was so powerful that it bent some of the metal pins that held the tent in place. However, it won't stop them from hosting their "Buy A Tree. Change A Life." fundraiser.

"Everyone comes together and serves in our church, and we're able to give all the proceeds and all the money away to help kids globally and locally," ministry coordinator Christina Ginn said. "It goes to places like orphanages in Guatemala and Cambodia and then also helps some kids here in different nonprofits."

Last year the church raised $32,000 through the program.

But Jason Ginn said tents can come with a hefty price tag, so they'll need the community's help.

It's a small setback, but they plan to be up and running in time for their first day of sales on Black Friday.