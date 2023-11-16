Watch Now
Stuart nonprofit's tree tent destroyed overnight by high winds

Proceeds from tree sales benefit children in Martin County, globally
Buy A Tree Change A Life Stuart tent damage at Ascent Church in Stuart on November 16 2023.jpg
Buy A Tree Change A Life in Stuart/Facebook
Buy A Tree Change A Life Stuart's tent damaged by high winds at Ascent Church in Stuart, Fla. on Nov. 16, 2023.
Buy A Tree Change A Life Stuart tent damage at Ascent Church in Stuart on November 16 2023.jpg
Posted at 11:51 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 12:02:33-05

STUART, Fla. — A nonprofit organization in Stuart needs the public's help in locating and installing a new tent to sell Christmas trees to help benefit children in Martin County and globally.

Buy A Tree. Change A Life. Stuart, FL's said their tent at Ascent Church located at 4175 SE Cove Rd. in Stuart was destroyed in a Facebook post. The damage comes as wet weather and strong wind gusts impacted the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Weather conditions were beginning to improve by Thursday afternoon.

The nonprofit said no other damage or injuries occurred.

The organization now needs help finding and installing a new 40x60 pole tent. Anyone who is able to help should call 772-223-2109. They said trees are coming Monday and they plan to be open on Black Friday.

All proceeds help children globally and in Martin County.

