Can we expect a 'boo-tiful' Florida forecast for trick-or-treating?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front will finally make it feel more like fall just in time for Halloween, bringing cooler temperatures to little ghosts and goblins across Florida.

Before you head out the door Friday morning, make sure you have a jacket. Temperatures are expected to be quite chilly, ranging from the lower 50s in the Treasure Coast to the upper 50s in southern Palm Beach County.

The last time we had temperatures in the 50s on Halloween was back in 2017.

It will be boo-tiful in the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

For the start of trick-or-treating, it will be nice and mild out.

However, by the last block of the neighborhood, the kids might be feeling cold if they don't have a jacket. It will be cooler the further north you are, so consider adding long-sleeve shirts to go under the costume.

Have a happy and safe Halloween and stay warm!