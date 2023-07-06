Belle Glade woman helping people stay cool as scorching temperatures continue

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — It's blazing hot outside and folks who don't have air-conditioning or fans are suffering. That's where Tammy Jackson-Moore comes in.

Jackson-Moore is a community activist who is out and about on the streets of Belle Glade, checking up on folks dealing with the heat.

She is with "Guardians of the Glades" and goes from person to person asking them if they've been drinking enough water and whether they have air-conditioning at home.

"You got air-conditioning, you got a fan, is it helping you?" she asks one resident.

WPTV Tammy Jackson-Moore discusses how she is helping to make sure residents are staying cool during the heat wave.

Jackson-Moore said no one is coming out and checking up on the less fortunate.

"It's been so incredibly hot," she said. "I just want to make certain that the people in the community understand this heat and see ... if they need anything."

WPTV First Alert meteorologists said the hot weather will continue through the next seven days.

So, Jackson-Moore hits the streets to visit people who may be in need of relief.

She stopped by Ruthie May's house on Thursday.

"I've got the air-conditioner on, and it doesn't get cold," May said. "I don't know how to work it no how."

Jackson-Moore said she is looking at alternative ways to keep people cool.

"It's so hot. I was trying to see if there's an absolute need to bring in a cooling station," Jackson-Moore said. "If there was a need to bring in a cooling station, I was going to have conversations with our elected leadership."