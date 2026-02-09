FORECAST: Burn ban in effect for several counties due to warm, dry conditions

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure remains in control, keeping conditions calm, dry and comfortable to start the week!

Patchy to dense fog is possible for Treasure Coast communities this morning.

Despite the nice weather, use caution in and on the water as there are multiple beach and boating hazards. Dangerous rip currents are possible along our beaches through today.

Highs this week will be near or slightly above normal, as there are no notable rain chances until next weekend.

Due to the dry conditions and lower humidity creating fire-sensitive conditions, a burn ban is in effect for Indian River, Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s this week with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

