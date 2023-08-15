12-year-old girl hurt by lightning in Brevard County

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office on Monday said a 12-year-old girl was hurt from a lightning strike at the Sebastian Inlet State Park, which lies between Brevard and Indian River counties.



"The girl was found somewhat responsive at the scene," said Tim Goodyear, the public information officer with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Goodyear said the girl was around the tidal pool area when that lightning strike happened.

It's described as a wading area, that's not very deep, just off of the inlet at the cut-through where the water comes up.

"A lot of people will play in it or cool off in that area so I don't know if she was actually in the water or the water's edge," Goodyear said "I don't know if it was a direct strike or peripheral strike, I haven't gotten all the information yet."

Florida is known as the "Lightning Captial of the country leaving 2,000+ people hurt over the last 50 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported that between 2006 and 2021 there have been 444 deaths because of lightning strikes.

"It was a pretty heavy storm it was quick duration, but it came up and went through kind of like they do that in the afternoons up here," Goodyear said.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Weiland tracked the storm Monday evening and said there were dozens of lightning strikes in the area at the time of the incident.