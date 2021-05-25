Watch
Trek Verve 3 bike up for bids to benefit Red Cross

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
'Steve Weagle's Ride for the Red Cross' number for texting
Posted at 1:24 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 13:24:49-04

The highest bidder will take home a new bike during Steve’s Ride for the Red Cross.

Each year, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle uses a different bike during his event that helps raise funds for the Red Cross and its mission as we head into hurricane season.

This year's bike is a Trek Verve 3 with a lightweight aluminum frame. It’s a 9-speed with a double chainring, 700x45c tires and hydraulic disk brakes.

The bike for the 2021 event is sponsored by Good Greek Moving.

To place a bid for the bike, text StevesRide to 76278. Bids will be accepted until Friday, May 28.

The winner of the bike auction will be announced live on the air during WPTV NewsChannel 5 at 5:30 p.m. on May 28.

